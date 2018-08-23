Rivera Burns Dragons in Extras

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Rey Rivera delivered a walk-off RBI-single to propel the West Michigan Whitecaps over the Dayton Dragons in a ten-inning thriller by a score of 5-4 in front of 8,146 elated fans Thursday at Fifth Third Ballpark.

Rivera, the Tigers 2017 second-round pick out of Chipola Junior College, was the hero of the night going 2-for-5 with three RBI's and a game-winning single in the tenth to earn the "Caps their second straight walk-off victory.

West Michigan struck in the fourth off a two-run double by Rivera to jump ahead 2-0. Wilkel Hernandez dealt 4.2 innings of two-hit baseball, but had his night ended prematurely as Johan Belisario came on with men on first and third before giving up a triple to score three runs and give Dayton a 3-2 lead. The "Caps plated two in the sixth featuring a Colby Bortles RBI-single before Lorenzo Cedrola singled home a run for the Dragons in the eighth knotting the game at 4-4. In the tenth, Billy Lescher retired three straight Dragons, laying the groundwork for Rivera's game-winning single, giving the "Caps their second walk-off winner in as many days.

Hernandez (2-5) dealt 4.2 innings of two-hit baseball allowing two runs to cross on two hits while striking out a pair. 'Caps reliever Billy Lescher (3-1) tossed three innings of one-run baseball to pick up his third win. Dragons closer John Ghyzel (2-6) gave up the winning run in taking his sixth loss of 2018. The Whitecaps advance to 29-30 in the second half and 65-64 overall, while the Dragons drop to 24-36 in the second half and 55-73 on the campaign. Wenceel Perez led the Whitecaps offense with a 3-for-5 performance including scoring a pair of runs in the victory. The win gives West Michigan a 1.5 game lead over the Fort Wayne TinCaps for a spot in the 2018 Midwest League Playoffs with ten games remaining.

