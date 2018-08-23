Cubs Grind out Extra Innings 10-9 Victory over Captains

Eastlake, OH: After one inning, it looked like another long night for the South Bend Cubs. For the second straight day, it was a 4-0 lead for the Lake County Captains after just their first time up at the plate.

After two innings, the Captains stretched it to a 6-1 lead. Looking like they were sailing their way to a series win, the Captains ran into choppy water as the Cubs took the rubber match 10-9.

In the top of the 3rd, Rafael Narea hit his first home run on American soil and his first professional home run since 2015. The Cubs cut it to just a two run lead as the game went to the bottom of the 3rd. But again, the Captains had an answer. Lake County scored three more runs against starter Javier Assad, who gave up eight earned runs through four innings of work.

Lake County was in the driver's seat. But then the Cubs found their groove.

In the top of the 7th, Delvin Zinn singled in a run, but South Bend left the bases loaded with the tying run at the plate. They did not miss that opportunity again in the 8th inning, however.

The 8th started with a pair of doubles by Brandon Hughes and Cam Balego. After a Chris Singleton walk, Narea came to the plate again. The 20-year-old hit his second home run of the day and brought in three more RBI. The Cubs had tied it at 9-9.

Narea finished the night 3/6 with a season high five RBI. As the rubber game transitioned to extra innings, the Cubs stayed in the game thanks to Brian Glowicki. The Cubs closer tossed three innings of shutout ball and struck out three batters.

The eventual game winning run in the 10th came again thanks to Narea. On a fielder's choice retrieved by the shortstop Miguel Eladio, Zinn scored the Cubs 10th run and Narea reached second on a throwing error. In the bottom half of the 10th, Glowicki shut the door and earned his fourth win of the year.

With the victory, the Cubs end the quick three game road trip with a series win two games out of three. They will head home sporting a 60-68 record going into a four game set against division rival Fort Wayne. First pitch tomorrow night from Four Winds Field is set for 7:35.

