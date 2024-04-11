TinCaps Game Information: April 11 vs. Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

April 11, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Lake County Captains (3-1) vs Fort Wayne TinCaps (1-3)

Thursday, April 11 | 7:05 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

LHP Jagger Haynes (No. 24 Padres prospect) vs. LHP Steve Hajjar (piggyback: RHP Jake Miller)

TV: MyTV 21.3 (Xfinity 1172) | Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM/ TinCaps.com

TUESDAY NIGHT: Ethan Salas doubled, Nerwilian Cedeño homered, and starting pitcher Enmanuel Pinales struck out 5 over 4 innings of 1-run ball, but the Captains won, 7-2... Wednesday's game was postponed by rain.

AROUND BASEBALL: MLB.com's No. 1 ranked prospect, Jackson Holliday, made his debut with the Orioles last night. His uncle, Josh, is the head coach at Oklahoma State, where TinCaps first baseman Griffin Doersching played as a grad student in 2022. At the time, former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday was a volunteer assistant coach, and Jackson, as a high schooler, was often around.

ATTENDANCE CONTEXT: Tuesday's crowd of 4,422 at Parkview Field was the largest Opening Day gathering here since 2017 (when Opening Day fell on a Saturday). The TinCaps had the largest crowd of the night in the Midwest League.

BORN TO RUN: The TinCaps lead the Midwest Leauge with 12 stolen bases in 13 tries... Individually, Homer Bush Jr. is tied for 2nd in the league lead with 4.

15th ANNIVERSARY: This season marks a decade and a half of TinCaps baseball at Parkview Field. During the year, the team is celebrating with special edition jerseys for select games, among other promotions.

WHAT'S NEW AT PARKVIEW FIELD: During the off-season, as part of a $1.2 million project to comply with MLB specifications, Parkview Field's playing surfaced was replaced. Additionally, the front steps of the ballpark were improved, as was the flooring of the PSM Treetops, while other areas of the yard were freshly painted... New concessions options include popcorn in a batting helmet, elote, and Bloody Marys.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was founded in 1993, the club has had 221 alumni go on to reach the big leagues, including 36 on Opening Day rosters in MLB this year. The list features All-Stars like Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017), Trea Turner (2014), Max Fried (2013-14), David Bednar (2016-17), Ty France, and Miles Mikolas (2010), plus rookies Jackson Merrill and Graham Pauley (2023).

PROSPECTS: Catcher Ethan Salas isn't just the top-rated Padres prospect, he's also the top catching prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com. They also rank Salas as the No. 8 overall prospect. Starting pitcher Dylan Lesko is the top righty in San Diego's system and MLB.com's 9th best RHP across the sport. Meanwhile, outfielder Homer Bush Jr. (No. 11) and lefty starter Jagger Haynes (No. 24) are also "top 30" guys for the Padres. Baseball America included outfielder Tyler Robertson and first baseman Griffin Doersching on their pre-season "top 40." BA also highlighted reliever David Morgan on a list of prospects who impressed during spring training.

EXPERIENCE RETURNS: 23 of the 30 players on the roster have appeared with the TinCaps before, including 20 who were with the team at the end of last season.

2023 REVIEW: The TinCaps went 69-63, their winningest season since 2015. Fort Wayne qualified for the MWL East Division Championship Series, their first postseason appearance since '17... The team's Fort Wayne Daisies Night was a finalist for MiLB's Promotion of the Year... Director of Food and Beverage Bill Lehn was a finalist for MiLB's Executive of the Year... Food and Beverage Operations Manager Alec Bayman was a finalist for MiLB's Future Star award.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.