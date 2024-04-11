Rattlers Game at South Bend Postponed on Thursday
April 11, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release
SOUTH BEND, IN - Inclement weather has prevented the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and South Bend Cubs from playing their scheduled game on Thursday night at Four Winds Field. The teams are now scheduled to play a doubleheader on Friday night to make up the first postponement for both teams this season.
The first seven-inning game of Friday's twinbill is scheduled to start at 5:05pm CDT. There will be approximately 40 minutes between the end of game one and the start of the second seven-inning contest.
The Timber Rattlers have won four straight games, including the first two games of the series at South Bend, to open the season 4-1.
Both games of the doubleheader can be heard on AM1280, WNAM and the internet starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 4:45pm. Fans may also watch the games on the Bally Live App.
