Stankiewicz Transferred to AA Wichita
April 11, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP John Stankiewicz has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to AA Wichita. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with four on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids plays game three of its six-game home opening series against Dayton tonight at 6:35.
