April 11, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Davenport, Iowa - In celebration of Modern Woodmen Park being recognized as the nation's "Best Minor League Ballpark" in USA TODAY 10Best's 2024 Readers' Choice Awards, the River Bandits have announced a Free Admission Day on Sunday, April 21, presented by Palmer Chiropractic Clinics. The announcement was made Thursday by River Bandits owner Dave Heller with Michael Tunning, dean of programs at Palmer Chiropractic Clinics, at a press conference at Modern Woodmen Park.

Fans can join in on the fun- including pregame player autographs and Kids Run the Bases- by picking up their free tickets for the 1:00 p.m. game against the Peoria Chiefs at the Modern Woodmen Park box office during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.).

"It is such a great honor for all of us at the River Bandits to be named the "Best Minor League Ballpark" in America by USA TODAY 10Best and we want to say 'thank you' to everyone in this great community by opening the gates and letting everyone in free on Sunday, April 21st," said Heller. "This award reflects our great partnerships with the City of Davenport, Palmer Chiropractic Clinics, and especially all the wonderful people of this great community so it seems only fitting that we would say thank you by letting people in for free."

This year's marks Modern Woodmen Park's second USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Award after the ballpark earned the distinction in the publication's last ranking in 2013. The accolade is just the latest for the historic venue which, since the Quad Cities franchise was purchased by Main Street Baseball in 2007, has been named one of the nation's best by the likes of Bleacher Report, Ballpark Digest, and Parade Magazine.

