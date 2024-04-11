The Supper Clubbers Debut on What Could Have Been Night

BELOIT - A Wisconsin tradition. A true 'What could have been moment.' A memorable night at the ballpark.

The Wisconsin Supper Clubbers will take to the diamond on Friday, July 12, as What Could Have Been Night comes to the ballpark. ABC Supply Stadium will transform into the home of the Supper Clubbers with new and unique game jerseys, concession offerings, in-park branding and an amazing giveaway thanks to Kwik Trip.

In 2021, the Beloit Snappers became the Sky Carp with the move to ABC Supply Stadium. A fan-generated contest was held to help decide the new moniker and "Supper Clubbers" was a close second to the winning "Sky Carp" name. What Could Have Been Night looks back at the ideas and brings to life the possibilities that the Supper Clubbers name could have brought. The team has even filed to protect its rights in the trademark to keep this moniker for future seasons.

Now, fans will get a little taste of what could have been. "We're really excited to bring a Wisconsin tradition to life on July 12," Sky Carp President Zach Brockman said. "You can't drive more than 5 miles in Wisconsin without stumbling upon a Supper Club. We have three incredible Supper Clubs right here in Beloit."

The team will wear brand-new jerseys on July 12th that feature both the Supper Clubbers and the Sky Carp, and there will be several promotional items related to the theme that evening. Relish tray? Did someone say relish tray? Either way, the frozen old-fashioneds will be FLOWING that evening.

The gates at ABC Supply Stadium open at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 12th, for the 6:35 p.m. game time. Tickets start at just $12 and are available at SkyCarp.com.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

