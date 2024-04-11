Thirsty Thursday Postponed, Thirsty Saturday Doubleheader Scheduled
April 11, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - The scheduled Coors Light Thirsty Thursday contest between the Lansing Lugnuts (2-3) and Great Lakes Loons (3-2) was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a White Claws and Paws Saturday doubleheader at Jackson® Field™ with gates opening at noon for a 1:05 p.m. Game 1 start - and both games featuring Thirsty Thursday drink specials of $3 domestic drafts, $5 craft drafts and $5 White Claws, with dogs welcome to the ballpark.
Each game is slated for seven innings. Fans possessing tickets to tonight's game can exchange them for tickets of equal or lesser value to a future Lugnuts game.
Tickets are available for purchase at the Jackson® Field™ box office, available for purchase at (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.
