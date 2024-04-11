Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: April 16-21

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Homestand number two of the 2024 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season starts on Tuesday, April 16 with the first game of a six-game series against the reigning Midwest League Champion Cedar Rapids Kernels. The Timber Rattlers have fun giveaways, special guests, and a special ticket price on deck for this series at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

TUESDAY, APRIL 16 at 6:40pm; Jackie Robinson Day; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance: The first Bang for Your Buck Night is here for the first game of the series. All fans may enjoy Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2. Bang for Your Buck is presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance in 2024. Celebrate Jackie Robinson Day at the Timber Rattlers Game. Robinson was a pioneer of the game we love. Come out to the game to thank him for his efforts.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17 at 12:10pm; Silver Foxes Special presented by Network Health and 103.9 WVBO: Fans age 55 and older receive a box seat ticket, a Timber Rattlers baseball cap, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25 courtesy of Network Health and 103.9 WVBO. This offer is available online this season by using the link above and using coupon code "FOX". Fans may order the Silver Foxes Special in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152, too. The Silver Foxes Special is also available to active and retired military personnel.

THURSDAY, APRIL 18 at 6:40pm; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score: Explore the frontier of local craft beer at this game. Try your favorite or find your new favorite. Fans who are of legal drinking age may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 at this game. All fans can purchase a Cher-Make brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score.

FRIDAY, APRIL 19 at 6:40pm - 87¢ Reserved Grass Seats from Fox Communities Credit Union; Pack-A-Day Podcast; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation and 95.9 KISS-FM: Fox Communities Credit Union is celebrating 87 years of making life happen for their members and they want everyone to celebrate with them at this game with grass seats available for 87¢. Purchase these specially priced tickets through this link. However, there is a limit of eight tickets per person for the 87¢ tickets. Have your Green and Gold draft questions ready for Pack-A-Day Podcast host Andy Herman, who will have a live pre-game Q&A session in the Fox Club before the game. A box seat ticket and admission to Andy's Q&A is $10 and available at this link. After the game, children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation.

SATURDAY, APRIL 20 at 1:10pm; Hockey Day with Ice Skating Fang Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Titletown; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer and 95.9 KISS-FM: Celebrate the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with Hockey Day at a Timber Rattlers game. Pick up an Ice-Skating Fang Bobblehead from Titletown if you are one of the first 1,000 fans to attend this game. Stay after the game to have the kids aged twelve and under run the bases courtesy of Meijer and 95.9 KISS-FM. No checking during Kids Run the Bases, please.

SUNDAY, APRIL 21 at 1:10pm; Winter Hat Giveaway courtesy of Prevea; Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan; Pregame Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen; Postgame Autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards: Yes. We know. The start of the baseball season in Northeastern Wisconsin can be a little chilly. Come on out to this game and be one of the first 1,000 fans into the stadium to make sure your head will never be cold again. The giveaway for this game is a Timber Rattlers Winter Hat from Prevea. Since it is a Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan, this hat is in Brewers colors with a Rattlers logo! Catch on the Field is presented by TruGreen from noon to 12:30pm. During the game, Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their new 2024 Brewers-themed jerseys and caps. Players will be available for autographs with fans in a postgame autograph session courtesy of Fox Cities Cards.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, flex packages, and individual game tickets for the 2024 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Ticket Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

