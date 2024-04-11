'Caps and Quad Cities Postponed

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Thursday's ballgame between the West Michigan Whitecaps and Quad Cities River Bandits at LMCU Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Due to steady rain showers falling throughout the early morning on Thursday, the decision was made to postpone the contest. Thursday's game becomes part of a Saturday doubleheader starting at 2:00 pm. The twin bill consists of two seven-inning games and a 30-minute break between them. This becomes the second postponement of the season after the Whitecaps Opening night rainout at Lake County. The Whitecaps split their first doubleheader to open the 2024 campaign with a 2-0 shutout victory in the first game before falling 3-1 in the nightcap on April 6.

The Whitecaps are now scheduled to play their originally scheduled contest on Friday, followed by two games Saturday with the series finale set for Sunday afternoon. The 'Caps then head to Midland for their first six-game road series of the season at Dow Diamond against the Great Lakes Loons beginning on Tuesday at 6:05 pm.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series against Quad Cities from LMCU Ballpark on Friday at 6:35 pm. Pitchers Garrett Burhenn and Ben Kudrna are slated to start Friday's contest against for the 'Caps and Bandits. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Tyler Kuehl begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm. Get your tickets for all 2024 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

