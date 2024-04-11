Rojas Mashes Four Hits in 14-8 Loss to Wisconsin

South Bend, IN - After a pitcher's duel in the series opener, game two between the South Bend Cubs and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers had the bats get hot on both sides. In a game that saw 26 hits, 22 runs, and a three-hour-and-ten-minute game time, the Rattlers finished off the night with a 14-8 final, and sent the Cubs to a 1-4 record to open the campaign.

Both starting pitchers were making their Midwest League debuts. In South Bend's case, Will Sanders was throwing in his first professional game. The former Perfect Game All-American out of South Carolina allowed two runs in his first inning, but the Cubs answered back quickly in their half of the 1st via a Jefferson Rojas RBI single.

It was the first of a Rojas four-hit game, as the 18-year-old shortstop had his best contest in a South Bend uniform yet.

On the mound, Sanders tossed two innings in his pro debut. He left on the hook, but with a score of 3-1 Wisconsin in the 4th inning, South Bend tied the game when Ethan Hearn punched a single into left field to score two. Out of the bullpen, returning South Bend Cub Tyler Santana hung zeroes in both the 2nd and 4th innings, but Wisconsin took control past the middle innings.

With four runs in both the 5th and 6th frames, Dylan O'Rae and Luis Lara at the top of the Rattlers order at one point were on base a combined seven times in eight plate appearances.

Although Wisconsin was up big, the Cubs showed fight and resilience as Rojas tripled off the right-center field wall and cleared the bases with the bags loaded in the 6th. Rojas finished the night with the triple, plus three singles.

Wisconsin plated three runs in the 9th to lead by seven, and the Cubs added one more in their half of the 9th before things concluded.

Of note, Rafael Morel had a strong day with three hits and two runs. Both Yohendrick Pinango and Brett Bateman took three walks each, and Brian Kalmer picked up a pair of hits to shine in the Cubs order.

With two wins to start this week, Wisconsin is 4-1 and lead the Midwest League West Division. South Bend will hope to get in the 'W' column for the first time at home Thursday night at 7:05 PM. Right-hander Sam Armstrong will get the start for the Cubs.

