River Bandits, Whitecaps Rained out Thursday
April 11, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Grand Rapids, Michigan - Today's 12:05 p.m. ET game between the River Bandits and the Whitecaps at LMCU Ballpark has been postponed due to rain. The contest will be rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 13. Game one is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET. Both games of the twin bill will be seven innings.
Quad Cities continues its six-game series with West Michigan tomorrow, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. ET.
