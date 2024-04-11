River Bandits, Whitecaps Rained out Thursday

April 11, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Grand Rapids, Michigan - Today's 12:05 p.m. ET game between the River Bandits and the Whitecaps at LMCU Ballpark has been postponed due to rain. The contest will be rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 13. Game one is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET. Both games of the twin bill will be seven innings.

Quad Cities continues its six-game series with West Michigan tomorrow, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.