Chiefs-Sky Carp Washed out Thursday
April 11, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Peoria Chiefs News Release
PEORIA, IL - Thursday's game between the Beloit Sky Carp and the Peoria Chiefs has been postponed due to wet field conditions.
The teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader Friday at Dozer Park. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
Tickets from tonight's game can be redeemed for any 2024 home game. Fans can redeem their unused tickets at the Dozer Park box office.
Pitching probables for Friday's twin bill are to be determined.
