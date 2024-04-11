Chiefs-Sky Carp Washed out Thursday

April 11, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - Thursday's game between the Beloit Sky Carp and the Peoria Chiefs has been postponed due to wet field conditions.

The teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader Friday at Dozer Park. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.

Tickets from tonight's game can be redeemed for any 2024 home game. Fans can redeem their unused tickets at the Dozer Park box office.

Pitching probables for Friday's twin bill are to be determined.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.