Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:35 PM at Cedar Rapids)

April 11, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Thursday, April 11, 2024 l Game # 6

Veterans Memorial Stadium l Cedar Rapids, IA l 7:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (3-2) at Cedar Rapids Kernels (1-3)

RH Kevin Abel (no record) vs. RH Andrew Morris (0-0, 0.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Cedar Rapids Kernels (affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in the third game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Wednesday: Cedar Rapids 11, Dayton 2. Rubel Cespedes hit a home run and drove in seven runs to lead a 14-hit CR attack. As late as the top of the seventh inning, the Dragons trailed by only one run and had the tying run at third base, but the Kernels outscored the Dragons 8-0 over the last two innings. Hector Rodriguez was 3 for 4 with an RBI for Dayton to lift his batting average to .500 on the year.

In the Standings: The Dragons are in a three-way tie for second place, one-half game behind Lake County in the East Division of the Midwest League.

Current Series (April 9-14 at Cedar Rapids): Dayton is 1-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .232 batting average (16 for 69); 4.5 runs/game (9 R, 2 G); 2 home runs; 2 stolen bases; 6.35 ERA (17 IP, 12 ER); 2 errors.

Roster Transactions: Jay Allen II was placed on the 7-day injured list on April 10 with knee inflammation. Allen would be eligible to return on April 17.

Team Notes

The Dragons lead the Midwest League in home runs (6), total bases, and slugging percentage (.395). They are second in runs scored (24 in 5 G) and team batting average (.246). Note that only four of the 12 MWL teams are hitting above .213 and four are below .200.

The Dragons won on Sunday despite trailing by four runs after six innings. Only once in 2023 did they win a game when trailing by 4+ after 6 innings.

Player Notes

Hector Rodriguez is off to a sizzling start as a hitter, batting .500 (tied for second in the league). He is tied for the league lead in hits and ranks second to Rubel Cespedes of Cedar Rapids in OPS and slugging percentage.

Cam Collier has hit safely in each of the Dragons first five games. Collier ranks among the MWL leaders: Tied for 1st in hits (8); Tied for 3rd in runs (4); Tied for 2nd in RBI (5), 9th in batting average (.364); 10th in slugging percentage (.545).

The Dragons roster includes six players selected by the Reds in the first three rounds of the draft including first rounders Rhett Lowder and Cam Collier; Jay Allen II (Supplemental 1st round, 2021); Sal Stewart (Supplemental 1st round, 2022); Logan Tanner (2nd round, 2022); and Bryce Hubbart (3rd round, 2022).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, April 12 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Rhett Lowder (0-0, 0.00) at Cedar Rapids RH John Klein (0-0, 0.00)

Saturday, April 13 (2:05 pm): Dayton RH Jared Lyons (0-0, 6.00) at Cedar Rapids LH Christian MacLeod (no record)

Sunday, April 14 (2:05 pm): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-0, 15.43) at Cedar Rapids RH C.J. Culpepper (no record)

Dragons "On the Air"

You can follow the Dragons through various broadcast outlets in 2024. Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at wone.com, on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app, or on HD Radio on 104.7 HD 2 WTUI. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

