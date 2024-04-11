Fort Wayne Chosen as Next Location for National Mac & Cheese Fest

Fort Wayne, IN - Parkview Field, home of the Fort Wayne TinCaps will host the 1st annual Indiana Mac & Cheese Festival this summer. Outlier Events is a national event and festival creator that hosts state-wide Mac and Cheese festivals in Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin and now Indiana. Outlier Events alsohosts the world's first Donut & Beer Festival, the nation's first Tots & Taps Festival, Taco & Tequila Festival and multiple others.

The festival is making its debut in Fort Wayne, IN on Saturday, July 13th. Outlier Events festivals have all sold out and are typically held in professional baseball stadiums and bring a unique spin on the traditional festival experience.

"After reviewing numerous locations, Parkview Field was the hands down choice as the inaugural host location for the Indiana Mac and Cheese Festival," remarked Kendall Soto, General Manager of Outlier Events. "While our festival has traveled to multiple cities in Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin, we'reexcited to debut this event at Parkview Field | Home of the Fort Wayne Tincaps for the very first time."

Mac & Cheese Fest promises an inclusive experience for all attendees. The festival will showcase over50+ one-of-a-kind mac and cheese dishes crafted by local and state-wide vendors, accompanied by a selection of 150+ beers, ciders, and seltzers, ensuring there's something for all ages to enjoy.

Each ticket provides an all-inclusive experience as attendees will receive food and drink sampling tokens with their tickets, a drink sampling cup and a branded lanyard. There are a limited number ofVIP tickets which grant 90-minutes early entry into the festival and a VIP only gift.

Beyond indulging in delicious cheesy delights, festival-goers can look forward to a variety of entertainment options, including a tribute to Fleetwood Mac with Fleetwood 2 the Max, live DJ performance, firework show, glitter tattoos, balloon twisters, and more from TAG Art.

Join the Priority List today to secure early access tickets on April 25th at macandcheesefestin.com andfirst glance at entertainment, live music, and vendor announcements.

Those interested in being a vendor or have questions about the festival can email admin@outliereventsgroup.com.

