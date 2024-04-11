Tonight's Loons-Lugnuts Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Saturday
April 11, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
LANSING, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (3-2) and Lansing Lugnuts (2-3) Thursday night game has been postponed due to inclement weather at Jackson® Field™.
The Loons and Lugnuts will play a doubleheader Saturday, April 13th. Game one will start at 1:05 p.m., with game two 30 minutes after game one concludes. Both games will be seven innings.
It is the first doubleheader for Great Lakes in 2024 and the second straight season with a Loons-Lugnuts doubleheader. A game was postponed on Thursday June 29th, 2023, and made up the next day, a twinbill featuring a win from both teams.
The current series between Great Lakes and Lansing will pick up tomorrow Friday April 12th, with first pitch at 6:05 p.m.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 11, 2024
- TinCaps Game Information: April 11 vs. Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Tonight's Loons-Lugnuts Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Saturday - Great Lakes Loons
- Thirsty Thursday Postponed, Thirsty Saturday Doubleheader Scheduled - Lansing Lugnuts
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: April 16-21 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Wright Placed on Injured List - Lansing Lugnuts
- Rattlers Game at South Bend Postponed on Thursday - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- The Supper Clubbers Debut on What Could Have Been Night - Beloit Sky Carp
- Bandits Announce Free Admission Day Celebrating "Best Minor League Ballpark" Award - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:35 PM at Cedar Rapids) - Dayton Dragons
- Stankiewicz Transferred to AA Wichita - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- River Bandits, Whitecaps Rained out Thursday - Quad Cities River Bandits
- 'Caps and Quad Cities Postponed - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Fort Wayne Chosen as Next Location for National Mac & Cheese Fest - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Rojas Mashes Four Hits in 14-8 Loss to Wisconsin - South Bend Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Great Lakes Loons Stories
- Tonight's Loons-Lugnuts Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Saturday
- Loons Pitching Lock Lugnuts to One Hit, Win 4-1 in 10 Innings
- Lugnuts Land Six in Fifth Inning, Handle Loons 7-2
- MBF Announces 2024 Grant Recipients
- Loons One-Hit by TinCaps, Handed First Loss of 2024