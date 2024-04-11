Tonight's Loons-Lugnuts Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Saturday

April 11, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (3-2) and Lansing Lugnuts (2-3) Thursday night game has been postponed due to inclement weather at Jackson® Field™.

The Loons and Lugnuts will play a doubleheader Saturday, April 13th. Game one will start at 1:05 p.m., with game two 30 minutes after game one concludes. Both games will be seven innings.

It is the first doubleheader for Great Lakes in 2024 and the second straight season with a Loons-Lugnuts doubleheader. A game was postponed on Thursday June 29th, 2023, and made up the next day, a twinbill featuring a win from both teams.

The current series between Great Lakes and Lansing will pick up tomorrow Friday April 12th, with first pitch at 6:05 p.m.

