TinCaps Game at Lansing Postponed by Rain (April 22)
April 22, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
LANSING, Mich. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps had their game against the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A's affiliate) at Jackson Field on Friday night postponed by rain.
The TinCaps and Lugnuts now are set to continue their series on Saturday with a doubleheader. First pitch for the first game is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. (an hour earlier than Saturday's original start time). Both games are scheduled for seven innings, with approximately 30 minutes in between games.
Looking ahead, the 'Caps conclude their road trip in Lansing on Sunday afternoon with a 1:05 p.m. game. After a day off Monday, Fort Wayne returns to Parkview Field for a six-game series against the Cincinnati Reds-affiliated Dayton Dragons beginning Tuesday night (6:05 p.m.).
Next Games: Saturday, April 23 @ Lansing (5:05 p.m.)
Game 1 Probable Starters: LHP Jackson Wolf vs. RHP Stevie Emanuels
Game 2 Probable Starters: LHP Noel Vela vs. RHP Jeff Criswell
Watch: MiLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com
