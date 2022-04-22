Cotton Promoted, Thompson Joins Dragons

The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster changes today:

Outfielder Quin Cotton has been promoted from Dayton to Double-A Chattanooga.

Outfielder Justice Thompson has been promoted from Single-A Daytona to High-A Dayton. He will wear #11.

Thompson was the Reds sixth round draft pick in 2021 out of the University of North Carolina. He is rated as the Reds #44 prospect by Fangraphs. Thompson appeared in nine games with Daytona, batting .257 with three stolen bases. Thompson possesses outstanding speed and is an excellent defensive center fielder. He batted .304 with seven home runs in 54 games in 2021 at North Carolina.

