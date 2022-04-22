Lugnuts and TinCaps Postponed, Doubleheader Saturday

April 22, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts (4-8) and Fort Wayne TinCaps (7-5) were postponed due to inclement weather on Friday night at Jackson® Field™, with the game to be made up as part of a 5:05 p.m. doubleheader Saturday.

Fans possessing tickets to Friday's contest are encouraged to exchange those tickets in person at the Jackson® Field™ box office for tickets of equal or lesser value to future 2022 Lugnuts home games.

Saturday will mark the Lugnuts' third doubleheader this season. Right-handers Stevie Emanuels and Jeff Criswell are expected to start the pair of seven-inning games, opposed by Fort Wayne left-handers Jackson Wolf and Noel Vela.

For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.