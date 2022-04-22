Lugnuts and TinCaps Postponed, Doubleheader Saturday
April 22, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts (4-8) and Fort Wayne TinCaps (7-5) were postponed due to inclement weather on Friday night at Jackson® Field™, with the game to be made up as part of a 5:05 p.m. doubleheader Saturday.
Fans possessing tickets to Friday's contest are encouraged to exchange those tickets in person at the Jackson® Field™ box office for tickets of equal or lesser value to future 2022 Lugnuts home games.
Saturday will mark the Lugnuts' third doubleheader this season. Right-handers Stevie Emanuels and Jeff Criswell are expected to start the pair of seven-inning games, opposed by Fort Wayne left-handers Jackson Wolf and Noel Vela.
For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 22, 2022
- TinCaps Game at Lansing Postponed by Rain (April 22) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Lugnuts and TinCaps Postponed, Doubleheader Saturday - Lansing Lugnuts
- Bandits, Rattlers Rained out Friday - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Cotton Promoted, Thompson Joins Dragons - Dayton Dragons
- Friday's Rattlers Home Game with Quad Cities Rained Out - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dragons Games on TV Saturday and Sunday on Dayton's CW - Dayton Dragons
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday - Dayton Dragons
- Busy Seven-Game High School Week at Day Air Ballpark Sponsored by Bob Ross Auto Group - Dayton Dragons
- Kernels Sweep Doubleheader Thursday with Pair of Last At-Bat Wins - Peoria Chiefs
- Morales and Camargo Each Walk off Peoria for Doubleheader Sweep - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Bandits' Late Rally Thwarted by T-Rats Second-Straight Walk-Off - Quad Cities River Bandits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.