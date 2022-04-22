Kernels Fall 8-2 to Peoria

April 22, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels fell for the first time at home in 2022, dropping game four of their series with the Peoria Chiefs 8-2 on Friday evening. Cedar Rapids went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 runners on base, while a four-run Peoria seventh fueled by four stolen bases served as the decisive momentum swing. The Kernels remain a half-game ahead of the pack in the West Division standings.

Peoria struck first in the third with a solo home run, then Aaron Sabato responded with a sac fly to plate Willie Joe Garry Jr. in the home half. Two more scored for the Chiefs in the fourth, with Wander Javier striking back by scoring Seth Gray with an RBI single.

The Chiefs added four in the seventh after getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth, picking up an insurance run in the eighth for the 8-2 win.

Miguel Rodriguez threw well for the Kernels in relief, striking out a pair while scattering two hits and a walk over 2.1 scoreless. Christian Encarnacion-Strand had another multi-hit game with a 2-for-5 showing, his seventh multiple-hit performance in 12 games played.

Game five of the series is set for Saturday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Stadium with a 2:05 p.m. start.

To keep up to date on information regarding the Kernels 2022 season please visit www.kernels.com or follow our Facebook and Twitter feeds and subscribe to our Kernels email newsletter.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.