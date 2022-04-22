Bandits, Rattlers Rained out Friday
April 22, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Appleton, Wisconsin - Game four of the six-game series between the Quad Cities River Bandits and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers was rained out on Friday.
The game will be made up as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Saturday, April 23. Game one is scheduled for 1:10pm at Neuroscience Group Field.
