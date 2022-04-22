Bandits, Rattlers Rained out Friday

April 22, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Appleton, Wisconsin - Game four of the six-game series between the Quad Cities River Bandits and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers was rained out on Friday.

The game will be made up as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Saturday, April 23. Game one is scheduled for 1:10pm at Neuroscience Group Field.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.