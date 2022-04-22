Four-Run Seventh Leads Chiefs to 8-2 Win over Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Peoria Chiefs snapped a nine-game losing streak at Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday as they knocked off first-place Cedar Rapids 8-2. With the win, the Chiefs moved back over .500 and they handed the Kernels their first loss in five games.

After stranding four base runners through the first two innings, the Chiefs broke through in the third, when Mack Chambers hit his first professional home run to make it 1-0 Chiefs. Chambers' homer was the first Chiefs long ball in 291 at-bats. Prior to the Chambers blast, catcher Aaron Antonini hit the last Peoria home run on April 10 at Wisconsin.

After Cedar Rapids answered with a run in the bottom of the third, Mike Antico propelled the Chiefs in front in the top of the fourth with a two-out double to plate Francisco Hernandez and Noah Mendlinger. The Chiefs would not relinquish the lead the rest of the night.

Peoria starter Dionys Rodriguez was lifted after four innings of work, which gave the duo of Levi Prater and Wilfredo Pereira an opportunity to shut the door on the Kernels. The pair did not allow a run over four innings of work. With the Chiefs leading 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth, Pereira recorded the biggest out of the night. With the bases loaded, Pereira got Christian Encarnacion-Strand, the league's RBI leader, to foul out to catcher Carlos Soto to end the inning.

In the seventh, a four-run outburst created the separation necessary to lead Peoria across the finish line. All told, the Chiefs sent eight men to the plate, swiped four bases and took advantage of two Kernels errors to blow the game open, 7-2.

An inning later, Chambers drove in his third run of the contest as he plated Antico to create the final margin, 8-2. The tandem of Antico and Chambers were a combined 6-for-10 with five RBI's and three stolen bases in three attempts. Additionally, Antico now sports a 10-game on-base streak, the longest for any Peoria hitter this season.

The series continues tomorrow with a 2:05 first pitch from Cedar Rapids. Austin Love, who struck out a career-high 10 batters in his last start, will toe the rubber for the Chiefs.

