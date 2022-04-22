Captains Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for April 23rd
April 22, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release
(MIDLAND, MI) On Earth Day, Mother Nature didn't provide baseball weather at Dow Diamond as the Lake County Captains scheduled game against the Great Lakes Loons has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The Captains and Loons were set to have first pitch at 6:05 p.m. on Friday evening but rain that started at 6:00 p.m. made field conditions unplayable.
Tomorrow will now see a doubleheader, two seven inning games, with first pitch of game one at 1:05 p.m. It will be the fourth doubleheader for Lake County in the 2022 season.
Coverage of both games can be heard on WJCU.org/captains and the MILB First Pitch app.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 22, 2022
- Captains Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for April 23rd - Lake County Captains
- Doubleheader Set for Saturday After Friday Night Rainout - Great Lakes Loons
- TinCaps Game at Lansing Postponed by Rain (April 22) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Lugnuts and TinCaps Postponed, Doubleheader Saturday - Lansing Lugnuts
- Bandits, Rattlers Rained out Friday - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Cotton Promoted, Thompson Joins Dragons - Dayton Dragons
- Friday's Rattlers Home Game with Quad Cities Rained Out - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dragons Games on TV Saturday and Sunday on Dayton's CW - Dayton Dragons
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday - Dayton Dragons
- Busy Seven-Game High School Week at Day Air Ballpark Sponsored by Bob Ross Auto Group - Dayton Dragons
- Kernels Sweep Doubleheader Thursday with Pair of Last At-Bat Wins - Peoria Chiefs
- Morales and Camargo Each Walk off Peoria for Doubleheader Sweep - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Bandits' Late Rally Thwarted by T-Rats Second-Straight Walk-Off - Quad Cities River Bandits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lake County Captains Stories
- Captains Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for April 23rd
- Loons Distance Themselves in Five-Run Sixth Inning to Defeat Captains
- Lake County Blanks Great Lakes, in Dominant 7-0 Victory
- Captains Leave Eight on Base, Drop Road Series Opener to Loons
- Lake County Drops Pair of Games, Series to Dayton