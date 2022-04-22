Captains Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for April 23rd

(MIDLAND, MI) On Earth Day, Mother Nature didn't provide baseball weather at Dow Diamond as the Lake County Captains scheduled game against the Great Lakes Loons has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The Captains and Loons were set to have first pitch at 6:05 p.m. on Friday evening but rain that started at 6:00 p.m. made field conditions unplayable.

Tomorrow will now see a doubleheader, two seven inning games, with first pitch of game one at 1:05 p.m. It will be the fourth doubleheader for Lake County in the 2022 season.

Coverage of both games can be heard on WJCU.org/captains and the MILB First Pitch app.

