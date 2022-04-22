Keith, Madden, Lead 'Caps to 10-3 Win

DAYTON, OH - It was a fantastic Friday night for the Detroit Tigers top prospects, as infielder Colt Keith enjoyed a four-hit, four-RBI performance, while Ty Madden collected his first professional victory in a 10-3 win over the Dayton Dragons in front of 7,383 fans at Day Air Ballpark.

Keith, the Tigers no. 13 prospect by MLB Pipeline, went 4-for-4 at the plate with a walk, double, and career-high four RBI. Meanwhile, Madden (1-1) struck out five batters in five innings without walking a batter to earn a win that snaps the Whitecaps four-game losing streak.

Trei Cruz got West Michigan on the board to open the scoring in the third inning with his first home run of the season, a solo shot, to give the 'Caps a 1-0 lead. An inning later, Keith began his big night with a run-scoring double in a two-run frame to extend the lead to 3-0. West Michigan tallied three more runs in the fifth after Allan Cerda launched a solo homer in the fourth. An RBI-double by Austin Murr, coupled with Keith's two-run single, blew the game open with a 6-1 'Caps advantage. In the sixth, Alex McGarry's two-run homer sliced the Whitecaps edge to 6-3, but West Michigan plated four more runs in the final three frames. RBI-singles from Holton and Keith capped the offensive outburst, and relief pitchers Bryce Tassin and Andrew Magno combined to finish the final four innings on the mound.

The Whitecaps climb back over .500 and improve their record to 7-6, while the Dragons record drops to 9-4. While Madden collected his first win, Dayton starter Connor Phillips (1-1) suffered his first loss as a Dragon. Holton reached base four times in the victory, while Murr and Bryant Packard collected a pair of hits.

UP NEXT

This six-game series plays its penultimate game Saturday afternoon from Day Air Ballpark at 1:09 pm. West Michigan pitcher Keider Montero returns from the injured list to get the start against Dragons righty James Marinan. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 12:55 pm. Get your tickets for all 2022 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

