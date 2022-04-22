Doubleheader Set for Saturday After Friday Night Rainout

MIDLAND, Mich. - After the Great Lakes Loons defeated the Lake County Captains on Thursday night, 9-3, at Dow Diamond, the weather did not cooperate Friday night. The fourth game of the six-game series, originally scheduled for 6:05 p.m., has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The two teams will play a doubleheader Saturday at Dow Diamond. Game one will begin at its originally scheduled time, 1:05 p.m., and game two will commence approximately half an hour after the conclusion of the first game. Each contest will be seven innings.

Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any remaining 2022 regular season home game over the phone or at the Dow Diamond box office. Tickets for tomorrow are good for both games.

Both squads have scheduled the same hurler as was originally slotted to throw Friday. Lake County starts right-hander Gavin Williams (0-0, 3.12 ERA), the seventh-ranked prospect in the Guardians' farm system, per MLB.com. For the Loons, southpaw Lael Lockhart (1-0, 0.00 ERA) takes the hill. Game two will see lefty Doug Nikhazy (0-0, 4.50 ERA) for the Captains, taking on Great Lakes' right-hander Gavin Stone (0-0, 1.93 ERA). Get your tickets now on loons.com and see some bonus baseball: 14 innings for the price of nine.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

