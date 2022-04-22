Dragons Games on TV Saturday and Sunday on Dayton's CW
April 22, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release
DAYTON, OHIO - Dayton Dragons games on Saturday, April 23; and Sunday, April 24 will be televised live from Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Dayton's CW. On both days, the Dragons will battle the West Michigan Whitecaps, the High-A affiliates of the Detroit Tigers.
Broadcasts will begin at 1:00 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. These games are part of a 25-game Dragons television package in 2022.
All Dragons television broadcasts are presented by AES Ohio. All games will be broadcast live and in high definition on the following outlets:
Over the air Channel 26.1
Spectrum Channels 13 and 1013
Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26.
Dayton's CW reaches approximately 500,000 households and over 1.2 million potential viewers in a 10-county area.
Dragons Director of Broadcasting Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play. WDTN Sports Director Jack Pohl will serve as color commentator.
Tom Nichols is in his 15th year with the Dragons and 35th year in Minor League Baseball. He has broadcast over 4,000 minor league games since beginning his career in 1988 and has worked at every level of the minor leagues. He is a Ball State University graduate and a native of Muncie, Indiana, where he was inducted into the Delaware County Athletics Hall-of-Fame in 2009.
Jack Pohl has served as WDTN-TV Sports Director and Anchor since 2002 and has been with WDTN-TV since August 1995. Jack is a Dayton native who attended Wright State University. He began his broadcasting career at Centerville High School station WCWT. He later moved on to work at various Dayton area radio stations but is best known for his time as the Z-93 morning show personality with Kim Faris. Jack is proud to have learned the TV business from WDTN's legendary Omar Williams. Jack was honored with the Ohio High School Athletic Association's Sportsmanship and Ethics Integrity Media service award.
Dragons 2022 Television Broadcast Schedule (remaining games)
April 23, 1:00 p.m. vs. West Michigan
April 24, 1:00 p.m. vs. West Michigan
May 7, 7:00 p.m. vs. Lake County
May 8, 1:00 p.m. vs. Lake County
May 21, 7:00 p.m. vs. Quad Cities
May 22, 1:00 p.m. vs. Quad Cities
June 4, 7:00 p.m. vs. South Bend
June 5, 1:00 p.m. vs. South Bend
June 11, 7:00 p.m. vs. Great Lakes
June 12, 1:00 p.m. vs. Great Lakes
June 25, 7:00 p.m. vs. Lake County
June 26, 1:00 p.m. vs. Lake County
July 9, 7:00 p.m. vs. West Michigan
July 10, 7:00 p.m. vs. West Michigan
July 22, 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne
July 23, 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne
August 6, 7:00 p.m. vs. Peoria
August 7, 1:00 p.m. vs. Peoria
August 13, 7:00 p.m. vs. Lansing
August 14, 1:00 p.m. vs. Lansing
Sept. 3, 7:00 p.m. vs. Cedar Rapids
Sept. 4, 1:00 p.m. vs. Cedar Rapids
