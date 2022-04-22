Friday's Rattlers Home Game with Quad Cities Rained Out

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Friday's Midwest League game between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Quad Cities River Bandits at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium has been rained out. The teams will play a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday afternoon. Game one is scheduled to start at 1:10pm.

Tickets for Friday's rainout can be exchanged over the phone or in person at the box office for any remaining 2022 regular season game. For more on the team's rainout policy, please go to this link and scroll down to the rainout section of the page on the website.

Fans who already have tickets for Saturday may attend both games of the twinbill. Minor League doubleheaders consist of two games scheduled for seven innings. The second game will start approximately thirty minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Seats are still available for both Saturday's doubleheader and for Sunday's series finale, which is also scheduled to start at 1:10pm. However, tickets are going fast with warm temperatures and a great weather forecast on tap for the rest of the weekend. The box office at the stadium is open until 5:00pm today and will open at 10:00am on both Saturday and Sunday. Fans with an April Pass may use it both Saturday and Sunday. If you have questions, please contact the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office at (920) 733-4152.

Saturday is Hockey Day at the ballpark and the Timber Rattlers are celebrating with a Timber Rattlers-themed Hockey Jersey giveaway to the first 1,000 fans to attend the game from Bank First and Aurora BayCare. It is also a Family Day courtesy of Stacey Hennessey Century 21 Affiliated and 101.1 WIXX. Stay after Saturday's doubleheader and the kids aged twelve and under run the bases courtesy of Meijer.

Sunday is a Brewers Sunday with 107.5, The Fan. The first 1,000 fans to attend Sunday's game will receive a bobblehead of former Timber Rattlers outfielder and Brewers' prospect Garrett Mitchell courtesy of Ansay & Associates. Fans will be allowed on the outfield from noon to 12:30 to play catch courtesy of Chick-fil-A. During the game, Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their 2022 Brewers-themed jerseys and caps. Then, players will be available for autographs with fans in a postgame autograph session courtesy of Tundraland.

