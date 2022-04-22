Busy Seven-Game High School Week at Day Air Ballpark Sponsored by Bob Ross Auto Group

April 22, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Seven high school baseball games will be hosted at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District throughout the next week to continue the Dragons "High School Baseball Showcase," presented by Bob Ross Auto Group. Games will take place Saturday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Date Time Away Team Home Team

April 23 7:00PM Bishop Fenwick Northwestern

April 26 4:30PM Carroll Alter

April 26 7:00PM Eaton Tri-County North

April 27 4:30PM Mechanicsburg West Liberty-Salem

April 27 7:00PM Spencerville Lima Perry

April 28 4:30PM Sidney Washington

April 28 7:00PM Valley View Springboro

Bishop Fenwick vs. Northwestern

Northwestern is scattered with a few star players. Eric Impson, who is committed to the University of Northwest Ohio, was named a second-team All-CBC member in 2021. He currently leads the team in stolen bases and is second in batting average. AJ Aldredge is leading the club in both average and fielding percentage. They also return Austin Boyd who ranked at the top of the team in batting average in 2021, and currently sits at first on the roster in ERA and fielding percentage (1.000).

Carroll vs. Alter

Eaton vs. Tri-County North

Mechanicsburg vs. West Liberty-Salem

Spencerville vs. Lima Perry

Sidney vs. Washington

Sidney is a very strong team on the mound and often relies on their arms to win games. Carson Taylor leads the way with a 1.85 ERA, two wins and two saves. Meanwhile, Mitchell Davis holds a 1.28 ERA and Gavin Roberts has a 2.29 ERA. Offensively they are led by both Roberts (.371 batting average) and Aiden Booth (.324 average with two home runs). Booth and Taylor were both All-MVL Honorable Mentions last season.

Valley View vs. Springboro

Springboro shortstop AJ Ewing is a University of Alabama commit and was named an All-League and All-Area player in 2021. Left-handed pitcher Tony Spangler is committed to Thomas More University in Kentucky, and infielder Jonathan Gates will play his college ball at Bemiji State in Minnesota. Alec Poole is leading the team in batting average while pitcher Jackson Saylor has a team-high four wins on the hill.

The public is welcome to attend. Prior to the first game of each day, gates will open 30 minutes ahead of time. High schools may provide their own public address announcers, broadcasters, cheer squads, and national anthem singers. Participating schools sell Dragons tickets to help raise money for their programs.

2022 High School Baseball Schedule - All Games Played at Day Air Ballpark

Date Time Away Team Home Team

April 9 7:00PM Covington Twin Valley South

April 13 4:30PM Edgewood Northwest

April 13 7:00PM Northmont Wayne

April 14 4:30PM Beavercreek Lebanon

April 14 7:00PM Kenton Ridge Tippecanoe

April 15 4:30PM Versailles Wyoming

April 15 7:00PM Bethel Fort Loramie

April 16 12:00PM Preble Shawnee Dixie

April 16 3:30PM Blanchester Clinton-Massie

April 16 7:00PM Indian Hill Middletown

April 23 7:00PM Bishop Fenwick Northwestern

April 26 4:30PM Carroll Alter

April 26 7:00PM Eaton Tri-County North

April 27 4:30PM Mechanicsburg West Liberty-Salem

April 27 7:00PM Spencerville Lima Perry

April 28 4:30PM Sidney Washington

April 28 7:00PM Valley View Springboro

April 30 1:00PM Fort Loramie Lincolnview

April 30 3:30PM Springfield Shawnee National Trail

May 1 4:00PM Reading Ross

May 8 7:00PM Bradford Spencerville

May 10 7:00PM Franklin-Monroe Arcanum

May 11 7:00PM Lima Bath Houston

May 14 7:00 PM Greenon Xenia

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.