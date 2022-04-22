Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday

April 22, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, April 22, 2022 l Game # 13

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

West Michigan Whitecaps (6-6) at Dayton Dragons (9-3)

RH Ty Madden (0-1, 3.38) vs. RH Connor Phillips (1-0, 2.89)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the fourth game of a six-game series.

Castillo on the Way: Reds all-star starting pitcher Luis Castillo will start for the Dragons on Sunday on a MLB rehab assignment. Castillo has yet to pitch in an official game in 2002. He was selected to the National League All-Star team in 2019.

Last Game: Thursday: Dayton 4, West Michigan 2. Jose Torres hit his third home run over the last two games and Garrett Wolforth had two hits including a two-run single. Dayton starting pitcher Evan Kravetz did not allow a hit or run over five strong innings to earn the win.

Current Series vs. West Michigan: Dayton 3, West Michigan 0.

Dragons in the Standings (Midwest League East Division): Dayton is in first place, two games ahead of Fort Wayne.

Dragons among the League Leaders: Frainger Aranguren is first in wins (3). Donovan Benoit and Jake Gozzo are tied for third in saves (2). Joe Boyle is tied for fourth in strikeouts (17). Alex McGarry and Jose Torres are tied for fifth in home runs (3). Torres is eighth in slugging percentage (.600). Elly De La Cruz is tied for seventh in batting average (.333).

Team Notes

The Dragons have won six straight games, matching their season high from 2021. Their last winning streak of at least seven games came when they won nine straight games from June 1-9, 2019.

The Dragons 9-3 start is tied for second best in franchise history through 12 games. The best Dragons start came in 2007 at 10-2. They were also 9-3 in 2014 and 2018.

The Dayton bullpen over the six-game winning streak has allowed only four earned runs in 23.2 innings (1.52 ERA).

The Dragons are 5-0 in one-run games and 7-0 in games decided by two runs or less.

Dayton has not lost a game this season in which they led at any time during the game.

Dragons starting pitchers have allowed no runs in six of the 12 games and only one run in another game.

Player Notes

Jose Torres has hit safely in five straight games, batting .421. He has three home runs in his last two games including two in the game on Wednesday night when he went 4 for 4.

Elly De La Cruz is batting .400 with one home run over his last seven games.

Joe Boyle has made two starts covering eight innings and has not allowed a hit or a run with 17 strikeouts.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, April 23 (1:09 p.m.): West Michigan RH Keider Montero (no record) at Dayton RH James Marinan (0-1, 11.57) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, April 24 (1:09 p.m.): West Michigan RH Wilmer Flores at Dayton RH Luis Castillo (no record) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

