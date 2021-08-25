Timely Hitting and Clutch Hitting Carries the Missions Past the RockHounds

SAN ANTONIO - The Missions had clutch hits from Allen Cordoba and Michael Curry to provide enough runs for the pitching staff. Five Missions pitchers combined to allow just one run on two hits in a 3-1 Missions victory.

After a scoreless inning from Pedro Avila, the Missions offense rewarded him with a run in the bottom of the first inning. Esteury Ruiz drew a lead-off. With a full count to Agustin Ruiz, Esteury stole second base while Agustin struck out swinging. On the play, Ruiz advanced to third on a fielding error from Logan Davidson, who was trying to field the throw from the catcher. Ruiz came around to score on a wild pitch from Jared Koenig. The Missions held an early 1-0 lead.

The Midland RockHounds responded by scoring a run in the top of the second inning. JJ Schwarz drew a lead-off walk. After recording an out, Logan Davidson hit a line drive off Avila's foot which ricocheted into left field for a base hit. Schwarz advanced to third base on the play. Edwin Diaz drove in Schwarz with a single to left field. Kyle McCann grounded into a double play to end the inning.

The Missions regained the lead in the bottom of the third inning. Esteury Ruiz began the inning with a single and advanced to second on a throwing error from Koenig. Ruiz was later thrown out trying to steal third base. With two outs in the inning, Eguy Rosario singled to extend the inning. Allen Cordoba drove him in with an RBI double. The hit extended Cordoba's hitting streak to 11 games.

Avila showed terrific stuff against the RockHounds on Wednesday night. In four innings of work, he allowed one earned run, two hits, two walks, and struck out five batters. He was relieved by Sam McWilliams heading into the top of the fifth inning.

McWilliams pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Avila and recorded the win. He failed to allow a run or hit, walked one batter, and struck two. In the top of the seventh inning, Nick Kuzia relieved McWilliams.

San Antonio added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth inning. With two outs in the inning, Cordoba hit a double down the left field line. Michael Curry drove him in with a line drive single to right field. The Missions improved their lead to 3-1.

Kuzia pitched a scoreless seventh inning and then handed the ball of Tom Cosgrove for the eighth inning. After a scoreless eighth inning, Jose Quezada came on to close out the game in the nineth. Quezada converted his 13th save in 15 attempts.

Post-Game Notes

With the win, San Antonio improves to 46-51 on the season

Eguy Rosario (#15 Padres prospect): 1-4, R, K

Agustin Ruiz (#27 Padres prospect): 0-4, 3 K

6th consecutive game with 10 or more strikeouts for the Missions pitching staff

Allen Cordoba: 11-game hitting streak (Longest streak for Missions player this season, longest since David Freitas hit safely in 15 games in 2019)

The San Antonio Missions continue their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Thursday, August 26th. Right-hander Moises Lugo (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled to start for the Missions. Right-hander Matt Milburn (1-3, 5.22) is scheduled to start for the RockHounds. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 115th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

