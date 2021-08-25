Travs Take Series Opener

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - Tyler Herb struck out nine over six shutout innings Tuesday night as Arkansas edged Corpus Christi, 5-3, in the series opener at Dickey Stephens Park.

Hooks starter Tyler Brown struck out the side in the first before being forced to exit with two outs in the second after throwing 57 pitches. The Travelers pushed across three runs in the frame, complimenting a walk with four singles. Two-out knocks by Julio Rodriguez and Zach DeLoach capped the rally.

Devin Conn blanked Arkansas over 2 1/3 innings, bridging to Matt Ruppenthal, who was charged with two runs in four innings of work. Jordan Cowan cashed in with two-out RBI extra-base hits, a double in the fifth and triple in the seventh.

Herb scattered five hits and stranded five runners en route to his third win.

Upon his exit, the Hooks jumped on Alejandro Requena for a pair of runs in the seventh. Matthew Barefoot and Grae Kessinger belted doubles to begin the inning. Corey Julks, who has hit safely in nine consecutive games, beat out a two-out infield single for an RBI.

With two away in the eighth, Enmanuel Valdez made it a 5-3 affair with his first Double-A home run, a drive down the right-field line off lefty Steven Moyers.

Kessinger, who had missed the past eight games, doubled twice Tuesday, and worked a lead-off walk in the ninth. Dayeison Arias slammed the door for Arkansas by striking out the next three hitters.

Travs hurlers fanned 15 without issuing a walk.

Corpus Christi looks to level the series Wednesday with R.J. Freure on the hill. First pitch 7:10.

