Max Lights the Fuse; 'Hounds Roll, 9-4

August 25, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Midland RockHounds News Release







Max Schuemann entered Tuesday night's game at San Antonio having reached base in 16 consecutive games. It took one pitch for him to extend the remarkable streak to 17 games (see "Kibbles & Bits," below) and he and the RockHounds never looked back, defeating the Missions, 9-4, at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

The 'Hounds scored twice in the first and built the lead to 9-0 before San Antonio got on the board with a single run in the sixth, the only run allowed by starter Brady Feigl.

Schuemann finished the game 3-for-6 and Jhonny Santos continued to provide outstanding run production. The RockHounds center fielder drove in four runs Tuesday night and now has 23 RBI in his last 21 games.

Feigl was outstanding for a third consecutive start (also see "Kibbles & Bits"), allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out five Batters. He earned his seventh win of the season and dropped his ERA to under four (7-7, 3.94).

While the RockHounds played errorless defense, the Missions hurt their own cause by committing four miscues, leading to four unearned runs.

The win, which came in the opener of a six-game series in the Alamo City, brings the RockHounds to within a game of .500 (48-49).

Kibbles & Bits

In his amazing 17-game on-base streak, Max Schuemann is hitting .457 (32-for-70) with a .519 on-base percentage. He hit exactly .500 in the just completed homestand (playing in 11 games) and went 3-for-6 Tuesday. That's pretty "easy arithmetic" - - - Max is hitting .500 (26-for-52) over his last dozen games (with a .536 OBP).

In his last three starts, Brady Feigl is 1-0, with a 1.13 ERA. He has allowed just two runs (earned) on 12 hits and seven walks over his last 16 innings (a 1.19 WHIP) while striking out 20 batters.

Next Game

Wednesday, August 4 vs. San Antonio Missions

Nelson Wolff Stadium San Antonio, TX

First pitch 7:05 p.m.

Second of a six-game series road trip

Probable Starters

SA Pedro Avila (RH, 0-2, 4.73)

RH Jared Koenig (LH, 5-3, 3.04)

Back at Rocky Town: Tuesday, August 31 through Sunday, September 5

A six-game homestand, hosting the Frisco RoughRiders. Highlights include:

Thirsty Thursday ( September 2) ... RockHounds Adult Jerseys (Friday, September 3) ... and Saturday night fireworks (September 4).

