Hooks Announce 2022 Schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks, Double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, have announced their schedule of home and road dates for 2022, the team's 17th season at Whataburger Field. The 138-game campaign begins at home on Friday, April 8 against the rival San Antonio Missions.

Corpus Christi will play 12 homestands featuring 69 games in all, and will host games on Mother's Day (Sunday, May 8), Memorial Day Weekend (May 27-29) and Independence Day (Monday, July 4).

Much like in 2021, the 2022 season format will mainly feature six-game series at home and on the road. However, the Hooks and Missions will open the season with a three-game set at Whataburger Field and another three games in San Antonio July 22-24 due to a league-wide four-day break from July 18-21. The league-wide weekly Monday off-day remains in place, except Monday, July 4.

Outside Opening Weekend, the homestands at Whataburger Field include April 19-24 vs. Arkansas, May 3-8 vs. San Antonio, May 24-29 vs. Wichita (the first visit to Corpus Christi for a Wichita team since the Wranglers in 2007), June 7-12 vs. San Antonio, June 21-26 vs. Amarillo, July 4-17 vs. Midland and Northwest Arkansas, August 2-7 vs. Springfield, August 16-28 vs. Frisco and Amarillo and September 6-11 vs. Midland.

Notable road trips include April 26-May 1 in Tulsa, the Hooks' first visit to ONEOK Field since 2019, a return to Springfield's Hammons Field June 14-19, and August 9-14 at Wichita, the first-ever visit to the Wind Surge's Riverfront Stadium. The regular season concludes September 13-18 against the Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Of the 138 games on tap, 84 will come against Double-A Central South opponents San Antonio, Midland, Amarillo and Frisco.

Game times, promotions and giveaways will be announced at a later date.

New Season Membership packages will be on sale Tuesday, September 7 at 10 a.m. Those interested in a Season Membership may fill out this form. Current Season Members may begin renewal for the 2022 season on Monday, August 30.

