Riders Blown out in Amarillo
August 25, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were topped by the Amarillo Sod Poodles 15-1 on Wednesday night from HODGETOWN.
The Sod Poodles (44-53) struck first in the first inning against Noah Bremer (3-3) for Frisco (56-41). Buddy Kennedy hit an RBI single before a sacrifice fly from Dominic Fletcher and a two-run home run from Eduardo Diaz made it 4-0 early.
Stone Garrett ripped an RBI double in the second, Diaz hit his second home run of the day in the third and Amarillo tacked on three more in the fourth on a Dominic Fletcher two-run triple and an Andy Yerzy RBI single to make it 9-0.
The Sod Poodles then exploded in the sixth, beginning when Yerzy hit a three-run home run. Ryder Jones followed up with a solo home run of his own and Geraldo Perdomo blasted a two-run shot of his own to make it 15-0.
The RoughRiders finally found the scoreboard in the eighth when Josh Stowers smacked a solo home run. It was his 17th of the season and marked the second-straight game he had homered in.
Brandon Pfaadt (1-0) earned the win in his start, throwing seven shutout innings.
The RoughRiders and Sod Poodles meet for game three of the series on Thursday, August 26th at 7:05 p.m. The RoughRiders have yet to announce a starter for Thursday, but LHP Tommy Henry (1-6, 5.18) will start for Amarillo.
For more information and to stay up to date on all things Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.
