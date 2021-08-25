Drillers Announce 2022 Schedule

The Tulsa Drillers are in the final month of this season, battling for their fourth consecutive playoff appearance, but today they announced their regular season schedule for the 2022 season. Tulsa will open next season on Friday, April 8 in Wichita.

Following a three-game series with the Wind Surge, the Drillers will begin their home schedule the following week with the home opener at ONEOK Field set for Tuesday, April 12 against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. The opening home series will consist of six games in five days with the season's only scheduled doubleheader slated for Saturday, April 16.

The Drillers will play a total of 138 games in 2022, split evenly with 69 home games and 69 road games.

Like this season, the Double-A schedule will consist primarily of six-game series running Tuesday through Sunday with Monday almost always serving as an off day. Tulsa will play every other team in the Double-A Central in at least one series of games.

There are two exceptions to the six-game series. In addition to the three-game set in Wichita to open the season, the Drillers will host the Wind Surge for three games Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 24. This three-game series follows a league-wide, four-day break from Monday, July 18 through Thursday, July 21.

One common theme to the Drillers home schedule is the number of games that will be played at ONEOK Field around the summer holidays. Tulsa will be home on the Memorial Day Weekend, hosting Springfield during the Friday through Sunday period prior to Memorial Day on May 30.

Similar home schedules will apply for the July 4 holiday and for the Labor Day holiday. The Drillers will host Arkansas at ONEOK Field Friday through Sunday before Monday, July 4, and Northwest Arkansas for the Friday through Sunday period before Labor Day on Monday, September 5.

The Drillers will be home for the regular season finale, hosting Springfield on Sunday, September 18 for the last game.

The 69-game home schedule will include 11 games in April, 13 games in May, 15 games in June, 12 games in July, 8 games in August and 10 games in September. A total of 24 games, or 35 percent of the home schedule, will be played on either a Friday or a Saturday. In addition, 42 of the home games will be played by July 3 with only 27 home games taking place after July 3.

Starting times and promotions for home games will be announced later.

Ticket memberships for the 2022 season are now available for purchase. Details for all membership packages can be found online. Fans can also call the Drillers Ticket Office at (918)744-5901.

