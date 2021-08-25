San Antonio Missions 2022 Schedule Announced

August 25, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIOâ¯ - â¯The San Antonio Missions Baseball Club announced itsâ¯scheduleâ¯for the 2022 season today. The Home Opener at Nelson Wolff Stadium will be Tuesday, April 12th against the Frisco RoughRiders. Opening Day for the Missions will take place on Friday, April 8th on the road against the Corpus Christi Hooks. 2022 will be San Antonio's second season as a member of the Double-A Central League as a San Diego Padres affiliate.

The 2022 schedule includes 138 games with 69 home games at Wolff Stadium. The majority of the season will consist of a six-game series format played between Tuesdays and Sundays. The opening series against Corpus Christi will be split into two three-game series from April 8-10 and July 22-24.

The Missions will participate against all nine members of the Double-A Central. They will play 24 games against the teams in the South Division (Amarillo, Corpus Christi, Frisco, Midland). They will play 12 games against the Springfield Cardinals and Wichita Wind Surge from the North Division. They will play six games against the Arkansas Travelers, Northwest Arkansas Naturals, and Tulsa Drillers who are also in the North Division.

The Missions will face-off for the first time ever against the Wichita Wind Surge. The Wind Surge will make their debut at Wolff Stadium against the Missions on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Missions will travel to Wichita on Tuesday, June 21st.

The 2022 season will run through Sunday, September 18th as the Missions close out the season at Wolff Stadium against the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

The Official game times and the Missions Promotional Schedule will be released at a later date. Every Tuesday home game in the 2022 season will be Two Dollar Tuesdays. Every Thursday home game in the 2022 season will be Taco Bell Value Nights.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 115th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from August 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.