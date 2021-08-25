Sod Poodles Announce 2022 Season Schedule

August 25, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - Major League Baseball announced today the full Sod Poodles schedule for the 2022 Minor League Baseball season. The season comprises 69 home games of a 138-game regular-season schedule. The Sod Poodles campaign begins on Friday, April 8, 2022 at HODGETOWN against the Midland RockHounds, Double-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. The Double-A season will run through Sunday, September 18.

"We couldn't be more excited to announce our 2022 baseball schedule to the best fans in all of baseball," said Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor. "HODGETOWN has become a community destination to relive old memories and create new ones with family and friends and a great home to the future major league stars of our MLB affiliate, the Arizona Diamondbacks. We look forward to an even brighter future of baseball and entertainment in Amarillo in Summer 2022!"

The third season of Sod Poodles baseball features exciting home holiday dates in downtown Amarillo including Cinco de Mayo, Mother's Day (May 8), Independence Day Weekend (July 1-3), and Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 2-4).

The Soddies will play a total of 24 series, 12 at home and 12 on the road. All series throughout the campaign are played as six-game series against the same opponent with the exception of two three-game series, one to begin the season and one after the All-Star break. Additionally, each Monday (excluding July 4) will serve as a universal league off-day.

Amarillo kicks off the year with an opening three-game homestand from April 8-10 at HODGETOWN against Midland and will host their first six-game home week against the San Antonio Missions from April 19-24.

In May, the Sod Poodles will play two six-game home series against Midland (May 3-8) and Tulsa (May 17-22) respectively and will begin their first two-week homestand on May 31 to host Midland (May 31-June 5) and the Frisco RoughRiders (June 7-12).

The end of June begins a six-game series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals which will run through Independence Day Weekend (June 28-July 3). After a home series against the San Antonio Missions from July 12-17, a league-wide All-Star break will take place from July 18-21. The home season resumes on July 26 at HODGETOWN with a six-game series against the Corpus Christi Hooks.

The month of August features one six-game set at HODGETOWN against the Springfield Cardinals while August 30 begins the Soddies final two-week homestand against Frisco (August 30-Sept. 4) and the Arkansas Travelers (Sept. 6-11).

The 10-team Double-A Central league is made up of two divisions - North and South. South Division teams include the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks), Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros), Midland RockHounds (Oakland Athletics), San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres), and Frisco Roughriders (Texas Rangers). In the North, teams include the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners), Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers), Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins), Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals), and Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals).

Official game times for the Sod Poodles 2022 regular season will be announced at a later date. For more information or questions, call 806-803-7762 or visit the team's official website at SodPoodles.com.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from August 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.