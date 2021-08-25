The Cardinals 2022 Schedule Is Here

Springfield Cardinals News Release







Opening Day 2022 at Hammons Field is set for Friday, April 8 when the Springfield Cardinals face the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (AA, Royals) for the first of a three-game opening weekend series. After a shortened schedule this year, the Cardinals are excited to return to a full slate of 138 games with 69 home openings in the 2022 season.

With the exception of Opening Weekend against the Double-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, the Cardinals 2022 home schedule continues the new and popular Tuesday-Sunday six-game series format implemented throughout Minor League Baseball in 2021 for the benefit of fans and players.

"We love the new schedule format," Springfield Cardinals Vice President & General Manager Dan Reiter said. "Major League Baseball worked diligently to create the most beneficial schedule for fans and players that we have ever seen. We are excited that our RED Access Members and all of our fans will be able to easily schedule their summer fun around the days and nights we know Cardinals fans most enjoy."

To view the full 2022 schedule, visit www.springfieldcardinals.com

Additionally, the new format now extends the season two weeks past Labor Day, allowing fans and Members to spread out their visits to Hammons Field and enjoy more of the beautiful late summer weather.

The best way to enjoy Springfield Cardinals Baseball on the dates that work best for you is through our totally flexible RED Access Memberships. Fans and businesses interested in RED Access Memberships can learn more and can be placed on a priority seating list for 2022 by visiting www.springfieldcardinals.com/memberships or calling 417-863-0395.

Game times will be announced at a later date.

