Surge Snap Winning Streak in Wednesday Night Defeat

August 25, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, KS - The Wind Surge snapped a six game winning streak by falling 3-2 in game two of the series against the Drillers. Wichita and Tulsa only had four hits on the night a piece, but three of the four Driller hits were home runs as they evened the series tonight at Riverfront.

Both teams were hitless heading into the bottom half of the fourth inning, and then both teams hit a solo home run for their first hit. In the bottom of the fourth, Trey Cabbage took a 1-0 pitch and blasted it well over the center field for Wichita's first hit and run of the game. Cabbage's 15th homer of the year was fired off his bat at 110 miles per hour and traveled 443 feet.

Unfortunately for the Wind Surge, Tulsa's Jacob Amaya led off the next half inning with a solo home run to tie the game at 1-1.

The Drillers plated two more runs in the top of the sixth off two back-to-back solo home runs from Miguel Vargas and Ryan Noda. The Surge cut the Tulsa lead down to just one run in the bottom of the seventh. With runners on first and second and two outs in the inning, Roy Morales dropped one to center field to allow Chris Williams to score from second for his 28th RBI of the season.

The Surge were able to hold off the Drillers in the ninth to keep the game in reach, but the offense could not come through as Tulsa squeaked away a 3-2 win in game two.

Tyler Beck lasted 5.2 innings in his second start for the Surge this year. Beck only gave up four hits, but three of those were home runs. Beck also struck out six on the night. Evan Sisk had a quality outing as the first one out of the bullpen. Sisk pitched 2.2 innings of scoreless and hitless relief and stuck out two on the night.

NOTES: Andrew Bechtold struck out in his only plate appearance as a pinch hitter in the ninth, ending his 10 game hitting streak.

COMING UP: Wichita will play game three of the series against the Tulsa Drillers tomorrow evening (8/26). First pitch is set for 7:05 pm from Riverfront Stadium. Wichita will start RHP Jordan Balazovic (4-2, 3.42 ERA) against Tulsa's RHP Jose Martinez (0-0, 0.00 ERA). RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB.TV and Windsurge.com.

