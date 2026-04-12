Time for a Rivalry Showdown
Published on April 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC YouTube Video
Top-seeded @Nashvillesc visits No. 3 in the East @Charlotte.F.C .
@Walmart Saturday Showdown kicks off at 7:30pm ET on Apple TV: http://apple.co/4kihntM
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