@TimbersFC DAGGER in Stoppage Time for the WIN!
Published on April 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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Major League Soccer Stories from April 11, 2026
- Timbers Defeat LAFC 2-1 in Stoppage Time at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
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- The Assist: Orlando City SC At Columbus Crew - April 12, 2026 - Orlando City SC
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- Availability Report: Six Absent against Vancouver - New York City FC
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