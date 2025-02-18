Timbers Sign Defender Zac McGraw to a Contract Extension
February 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have signed defender Zac McGraw to a contract extension, the club announced today. Entering his sixth year with the club, McGraw's contract will see him through the 2026 season with a club option year in 2027.
"Zac has continued to play an important role within the team. This extension is further credit to his work ethic and dedication during his time in Portland, and he is deserving of this moment," said Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy.
McGraw, 27, has made 74 appearances (50 starts) in his five seasons with the Timbers, notching two goals and an assist in regular season play. On July 28, 2024, McGraw netted his first-ever brace for the club, putting two goals past Liga MX side Club León in a 2-1 Timbers win in Leagues Cup. Drafted by Portland in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft (68 th overall), McGraw made his professional debut against FC Dallas on May 1, 2021.
"Zac's extension is really positive. He has grown so much with the club and has gotten better every year," said Head Coach Phil Neville. "Having worked with him with Canada, I've seen a lot of growth in development this year. We're very pleased he has committed himself to the club."
At the international level, McGraw has made four appearances (three starts) for the Canadian Men's National Team. McGraw received his first call up from Canada for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup where he debuted against Guadeloupe on June 27, 2023. In his last appearance for Canada, McGraw started and played 90 minutes in a 2-2 draw against the United States in the Gold Cup quarterfinal match on July 9, 2023.
Transaction: Portland Timbers sign defender Zac McGraw to a contract extension through 2026 with a club option year in 2027.
