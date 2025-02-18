Real Salt Lake Waives Defender Andrew Brody

February 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake announced that veteran homegrown defender Andrew Brody has been waived, ending the 29-year-old's playing career with the Claret-and-Cobalt. Brody is the lone player in the Club's 21-year history to surpass the century mark in appearances for both the first-division Real Salt Lake side and the second/third division Real Monarchs.

During his nine seasons with the Club, Orlando, Fla-native Brody appeared in 133 games for RSL from 2021-24 across multiple competitions, starting 97 and scoring two goals while adding 11 assists, occupying both the right and left sides, at fullback or as a wing. During the 2022 MLS reg. season, Brody joined GK Zac MacMath as the only players to appear in each of the team's 34 league contests.

Brody - who attended the former RSL Academy in Casa Grande, Ariz., prior to a collegiate career at Louisville - also made 102 appearances for the USL Championship Real Monarchs from 2015-21, winning that league's reg. season title in 2017 and the Cup championship in 2019, prior to spending 18 months on loan to FC Pinzgau Saalfelden (16 appearances, four goals) in the Austrian third division under the tutelage of former world star Christian Ziege.

"Andrew has been a model professional on and off the field during his long tenure with Real Salt Lake, at the Academy, Monarchs and MLS levels," said RSL Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid, as RSL prepares for 2025 MLS roster compliance on Friday, Feb. 21. "His hard work and commitment to the club have made him a joy to work with over the last decade-plus, and we wish Andrew the best of luck in future endeavors. His contributions to Utah soccer will not go unnoticed."

Real Salt Lake departed this morning for San José, Costa Rica, where the Utah-based Club will kick off the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup on Wednesday, Feb. 19, against CS Herediano (Fox Sports 2, Vix, KSL Radio). Following the first leg of the Round One series against the Costa Rican Apertura champions, RSL will then continue on to San Jose, Calif., to kick off its 21st Major League Soccer season against Western Conference rival Earthquakes, now featuring iconic American coach Bruce Arena and former RSL striker Cristian Arango.

Real Salt Lake hosts Herediano in the second leg of its First Round CONCACAF Champions Cup series next week, on Wed., Feb. 26, with tickets still available at www.RSL.com/tickets, while its 2025 MLS home opener will be played the afternoon of Sat., March 1 against long-time West rival Seattle Sounders FC.

A year ago, RSL won 12 of 19 games played at home across all competitions, losing just three and returning its Sandy venue to its fortress-like home once again, while the Utah side's 2024 road record - with 14 away results from a 5W-5L-9T record - was second only to the new standard achieved in 2023 (11-7-5 / 38 points all competitions).

Returning nearly 23,000 minutes played from last year's roster, RSL looks to build upon a record-setting 2024 campaign, as last year saw RSL advance to the MLS Cup Playoffs for a sixth time in seven seasons (2020 the lone exception), and for the 14th time in the last 17 seasons since first qualifying in 2008 (2015, 2017 the other outliers). The 2024 MLS regular season reached an all-time high of 59 points for RSL, which finished third in the Western Conference and sixth overall in the 29-team MLS shield race, while also establishing a new all-time scoring high of 65 goals.

RSL opens 2025 seeking a fifth consecutive MLS postseason berth, and its seventh in the last eight years, on top of a highly-anticipated CONCACAF Champions Cup run, RSL's fourth-ever and first participation in the continental competition since 2016.

Tickets and information for both competitions can be accessed at www.RSL.com/tickets.

