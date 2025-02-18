Philadelphia Union Acquire Forward Bruno Damiani

February 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that the club has agreed to a deal with Uruguayan Primera Division club, Nacional, for the transfer of forward Bruno Damiani. The acquisition comes at a record-breaking transfer fee for the club. Damiani is guaranteed through 2028, with an option for 2029. The Uruguayan international most recently helped lead Nacional in earning their first Supercopa title since 2021. Damiani will be added to the Union's active roster following receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P1 Visa and will occupy an international roster slot.

"Bruno is the exact type of player that we have been looking to add to our striker unit," said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director, Ernst Tanner. "He is a tall, physical striker with a proven ability to dominate and be a danger in the final third. Along with his size and strength, he is a clinical finisher and is relentless on the attack. We look forward to getting him integrated quickly and seeing his impact on the pitch."

Damiani, 22, joins the Union from Uruguay's Primera División, where he played for Nacional. In 2023, he made 22 appearances for the club, recording two goals and three assists. He debuted on June 17, 2023, scoring in a 4-0 win over Club Deportivo Maldonado. In 2024, Damiani was loaned to Boston River, also in Uruguay's topflight, where he tallied 12 goals and five assists in 38 matches, playing 3,056 minutes. Damiani was a standout in the Clausura, scoring nine goals in 14 games to finish as the league's second-highest scorer. After scoring eight goals in the first nine matches of the Clausura, he won back-to-back Uruguayan Primera División Player of the Month awards in August/September 2024 and October 2024. Damiani's success continued in 2025 as he helped Nacional win the Supercopa Uruguaya on January 26, defeating league champions Peñarol. Nacional had earned their spot by winning the 2024 Torneo Intermedio, with Damiani playing a key role in securing the club's first Supercopa title since 2021.

On the international stage, Damiani earned his first call-up to the Uruguayan National Team in May 2024, making his senior debut in a friendly against Costa Rica.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union sign forward Bruno Damiani on February 18, 2025.

Name: Bruno Damiani

Position: Forward

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 176 lbs

Born: April 18, 2002

Birthplace: Montevideo, Uruguay

Hometown: Montevideo, Uruguay

Citizenship: Uruguay

Acquired: Philadelphia Union sign forward Bruno Damiani to a four-year contract on February 18, 2025.

