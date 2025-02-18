San Diego FC Launches Official Pub Partnership Program Presented by DIRECTV for the Inaugural 2025 Season

February 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the launch of the SDFC Pub Partner Program presented by DIRECTV. This new program will work with local bars and restaurants to bring the Club's inaugural 2025 MLS season to life through DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS, the only way for commercial establishments to enjoy MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. MLS games for businesses can be found on DIRECTV channels 9575-9590.

The Pub Partnership Program aims to foster community connections and create a network of local venues where fans can experience the passion of SDFC home and away matchdays together. SDFC's official Pub Partners will be the go-to destinations for SDFC Watch Parties, where fans can cheer on the Club in a lively, community-driven atmosphere featuring unique activations, trivia, and more. With MLS Season Pass on Apple TV through DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS, fans will enjoy the sights and sounds of SDFC games throughout the season, ensuring they never miss a moment of the action.

"DIRECTV is excited to work with San Diego FC to bring SDFC fans closer to the action through the Pub Partnership Program," said Josh Stern, Associate Vice President of Brand Investment at DIRECTV. "We look forward to delivering fans a consistent viewing experience in establishments across the greater San Diego area through DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS."

The bars selected for the Pub Partnership Program will receive promotional materials, such as branded signage and an activation kit, including bar mats, bottle openers, and more.

Current Pub Partners include Mavericks, Mr. Tempo, McGregor's, and more to come. Bars interested in joining the Official SDFC Pub Partner Program can sign up by filling out the interest form.

