Houston Dash and Dynamo Extend Fan Experience Partnership with Verizon

February 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo Football Club (HDFC) and Verizon announced a multi-year extension of their partnership agreement. Verizon, the official 5G partner of the Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo FC, has enhanced the fan experience at Shell Energy Stadium since 2023 and will continue to elevate the matchday experience with the launch of a new fan-friendly concession package called the Hat Trick, presented by Verizon.

"We look to provide a first-class environment to every guest that joins us for a match and Verizon has been a critical partner in ensuring we deliver a memorable experience," HDFC President of Business Operations, Jessica O'Neill said. "We're thrilled to extend our partnership with Verizon and continue to engage fans with a number of initiatives throughout the season."

The Hat Trick, presented by Verizon, will offer fans a price reduction of at least 33 percent on three of the top selling concession items in the venue. This includes hot dogs, popcorn and bottled water, which will be available at select locations for $5 or less for all Dash and Dynamo matches this season.

"Verizon is proud to continue as the official 5G partner of the Houston Dynamo Football Club and expand our reach into other areas of the fan experience," said Michelle R. Miller, Senior Vice President for Verizon. "Fans have asked for it and we're excited to present the Hat Trick concession program to help enhance game days, giving fans an even more enjoyable experience."

Verizon will continue to be featured on the training top for each team as they train at Houston Sports Park this season. Both organizations have collaborated on Hispanic Heritage Month initiatives since 2023 and the Club will announce additional programming, presented by Verizon for Noche Latina when the Dash host Chicago Stars on Sept. 19 and the following day when the Dynamo host Portland Timbers FC.

The partnership renewal also includes enhanced WIFI to power the Club's game day operations supporting POS devices, ticket scanners and more.

The Dynamo will open their 20th season in Houston at home on Saturday, Feb. 22 against FC Dallas. The Dash will open the 2025 season at home against the Washington Spirit on Friday, March 14. Soccer fans can visit Shell Energy Stadium on Thursday, Feb. 20 for the first match of the year as the United States Women's National Team returns to Houston for the first time since 2021. Their match against Colombia will be their opening match of the SheBelieves Cup.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.