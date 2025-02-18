New York Red Bulls and OANDA Extend Partnership

Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls News Release







HARRISON, NJ - New York Red Bulls today announced a partnership extension with OANDA, the club's Official Forex Trading Partner.

Established in 2022, the partnership will continue to see OANDA's logo proudly displayed on RBNY's first team apparel including the jersey sleeve patch, club polo, anthem jacket, stadium jacket and the rain & travel jacket. OANDA will also be delivering more engaging content for the club's Supporters and be the presenting partner for Transactions, Starting XI and All Access. OANDA will also have branding within Sports Illustrated Stadium on the home player benches and present the first of two post-match fireworks nights on March 22.

"We are very proud to announce the continuation of our partnership with OANDA," said Scott Epstein, Head of Corporate Partnerships, New York Red Bulls. "Our shared values and commitment to both being best-in-class have helped shape this successful partnership. We look forward to growing our strong collaboration this season and for years to come."

Jessica Beckstead, OANDA's Managing Director for North America and US CEO, said: "This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of achieving peak performance through passion, strategy and focus at every level."

The partnership has also enabled OANDA to offer clients exclusive access to hospitality at New York Red Bulls and Red Bull events.

Beckstead added: "Together, we've been able to provide exceptional experiences to OANDA clients, and I'm looking forward to growing a winning partnership that will continue to raise the game, both on the field and in the markets."

Since beginning the partnership three years ago, the leading online trading platform has received numerous accolades, the most recent being TradingView's 'Best in The Americas' award and 'Best in Class' honors with ForexBrokers.com. The New York Red Bulls extended their MLS Playoff berth streak to 15 while advancing to their first MLS Cup final appearance in 16 years.

