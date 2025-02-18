FC Cincinnati Academy Midfielder Ademar Chavez Called to U16 Training Camp
February 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati Academy midfielder Ademar Chavez has been selected to participate in the upcoming February U.S. U16 training camp in West Palm Beach, Fla. beginning today, Tuesday February 18 and running through Monday, February 24.
Chavez is one of 24 players selected by head coach Alex Aldaz to attend the camp in the Sunshine State. 14 Major League Soccer clubs are represented within the group, and all players are age-eligible for the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup, which takes place in Qatar later this year.
Chavez joined the FC Cincinnati Academy in 2024 and found immediate success with the U16s. Chavez scored 10 goals for the Young Garys in the first half of the 2024-25 season, including a hat trick against Indy Eleven in November.
Chavez recently traveled with FC Cincinnati 2 to Clearwater, Fla. and trained alongside the first team as both clubs prepared for their upcoming MLS and MLS NEXT Pro seasons. Chavez also saw 13 minutes of match action against Philadelphia Union on March 7.
