Sporting KC Hosts Inter Miami CF on Wednesday

February 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City will kick off the club's 2025 season against Inter Miami CF at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park in the first leg of a home-and-away series in Round One of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

The match, originally scheduled for Tuesday and postponed by Concacaf due to snow, will be nationally televised on FS2 in English and will stream in Spanish in the United States via ViX and Concacaf's YouTube channel.

Tickets for the match are available on SeatGeek, including Supporters' Stand tickets with access to the Budweiser Brew House as well as tickets with access to the Huhtamaki Shield Club and UMB Field Club. All tickets purchased for SKCvMIA prior to the postponement remain valid for entry on Wednesday.

Complimentary shuttles to-and-from Children's Mercy Park will be provided for fans parking at Kansas Speedway and Hollywood Casino. Ticket holders are permitted to bring blankets and cardboard inside the stadium for Wednesday's match and heaters will be available throughout the stadium concourse. In addition, Guest Experience booths near Sections 101 and 131 will have free hand warmers and SportingStyle stores will be stocked with cold-weather items for fans in need of additional layers.

Competing in the Concacaf Champions Cup for a seventh time in club history, Sporting Kansas City qualified for the 60th edition of the Confederation's annual club championship as 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup finalists.

Sporting KC in Concacaf Champions Cup

2002: Advanced to Semifinals

2005: Advanced to Quarterfinals

2013-14: Advanced to Quarterfinals

2014-15: Eliminated in Group Stage

2016-17: Eliminated in Group Stage

2019: Advanced to Semifinals

2025: SKCvMIA in Round One

Concacaf Champions Cup is the region's premier international tournament featuring 27 clubs across North America, Central America and the Caribbean. The champion, to be crowned on June 1 after five rounds of competition, will receive a berth in the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup and 2029 FIFA Club World Cup.

Sporting Kansas City added a pair of newly acquired Designated Players in the offseason - a first for the team since 2018 -- with the acquisitions of Serbian striker Dejan Joveljic and Spanish playmaker Manu Garcia earlier this month. Joveljic joined Sporting in the first cash-for-player trade in MLS history after scoring 21 goals -- second most in the league -- and adding eight assists for the MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy last season. Garcia arrives in Kansas City, along with winger Shapi Suleymanov, via transfers from Greek side Aris Thessaloniki.

Ranked No. 8 in the Concacaf Club Ranking Index, Inter Miami earned their second all-time entry into Concacaf Champions Cup as the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield holders after amassing a record-setting 74 points during the regular season a year ago. Led by new head coach Javier Mascherano, Inter Miami's roster is headlined by Major League Soccer MVP Lionel Messi along with a returning core that features Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordia Alba (suspended for Wednesday) alongside six newcomers that include Argentine international Gonzalo Lujan at right back and Venezuelan international Telasco Segovia in the midfield.

Inter Miami will host the decisive second leg at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Chase Stadium. The series winner, based on aggregate scoring with away goals used as a tiebreaker if necessary, will advance to play reigning Caribbean Cup champions Cavalier FC of the Jamaican Premier League in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Inter Miami CF

2025 Concacaf Champions Cup | Round One

Wednesday, Feb. 19 | 7 p.m. CT (7:06 kickoff)

Children's Mercy Park | Kansas City, Kansas

Broadcast Schedule:

English | FS2

Spanish | ViX + YouTube

