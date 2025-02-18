Alessandro Biello Loaned to Halifax Wanderers FC

February 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Tuesday that Montreal native midfielder Alessandro Biello has been loaned to Canadian Premier League (CPL) club Halifax Wanderers FC until the end of the 2025 season.

"This loan to Halifax will allow Alessandro to gain valuable experience and playing time in a competitive environment," said CF Montréal President and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "We believe that this step in his career will be beneficial to his progression. This move is in line with our development philosophy, which aims to offer our young players the best opportunities."

The 18-year-old signed a Homegrown contract with CF Montréal on March 27, 2024. During the same year, Biello made his professional debut on May 5 during a Canadian Championship game against Forge FC and played his first regular season game at Stade Saputo on May 15 against the Columbus Crew.

Biello began his amateur career with CS St-Léonard before joining the CF Montréal Pre-Academy in 2014 with the U8 team, working his way up to CF Montréal Academy in 2019 with the U15 squad. He then moved up to the U17 team in 2021, leading the group as team captain. Finally, he was promoted to the Club's reserve team in July 2023, playing nine games in Ligue1 Québec.

Transaction: CF Montréal loans midfielder Alessandro Biello to Halifax Wanderers FC until the end of the 2025 season.

